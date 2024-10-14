Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 360.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $238.13 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.36 and a 1-year high of $239.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.95.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

