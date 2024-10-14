Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 310.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equinix were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $871.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $846.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $794.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $907.21.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

