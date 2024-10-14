Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 6,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5 %

Amphenol stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

