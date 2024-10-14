Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Moody’s by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,135 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 14.3% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Moody’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $475.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $495.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.