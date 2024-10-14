Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 868.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.51 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

