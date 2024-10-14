Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Morningstar by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after buying an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,986,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $340.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.45 and a 1-year high of $340.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.82.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total transaction of $2,742,523.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,579,503.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

