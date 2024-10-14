UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,060 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NU were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NU opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

