Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Five Below by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five Below by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $25,114,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, August 26th. William Blair downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $93.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

