MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,091.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,012.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,746.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.