Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 573.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 135.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Stock Performance
NYSE:IX opened at $112.17 on Monday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
