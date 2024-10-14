Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 34,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Prudential by 13.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 128,124 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Prudential Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Prudential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.