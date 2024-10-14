Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 94.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WTS opened at $207.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day moving average of $197.59.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

