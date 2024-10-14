Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 139,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 447,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.