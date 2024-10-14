Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $370,000 in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 225,918 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,561 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

DCTH opened at $8.32 on Monday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.