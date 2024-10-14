ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 3.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ING stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
