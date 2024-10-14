Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 706,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in NU by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 1,538,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Shares of NU opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

