UMB Bank n.a. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,423,000 after acquiring an additional 208,407 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $94,062,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,783,000 after purchasing an additional 274,558 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.