UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POWL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,927,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $262.97 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $263.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.33.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,131,934. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

