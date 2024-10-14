Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Universal Display by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 330,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Universal Display by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED stock opened at $206.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.49.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.