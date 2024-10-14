UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 233 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SF. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $97.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

