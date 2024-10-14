SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,839,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after buying an additional 463,707 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $80.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $80.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

