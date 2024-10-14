UMB Bank n.a. Buys 88 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 880.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,058.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,070.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $866.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.53.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPL

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.