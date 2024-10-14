Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 435,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $176.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.93. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,428,243. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

