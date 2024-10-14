Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stake Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,647,000 after buying an additional 499,535 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 347,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,560 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $10,141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 2.0 %

HLI stock opened at $167.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.45. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $167.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

