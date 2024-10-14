Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

