Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,529 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

