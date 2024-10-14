Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 507 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Relx were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RELX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 90.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 144.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $48.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

