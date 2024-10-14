Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 507 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Relx were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RELX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 90.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 144.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Relx Price Performance
RELX stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $48.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.
Relx Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.