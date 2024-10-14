Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $259,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $121.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $121.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.40.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

