Cwm LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $539.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.91 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.84 and a 200-day moving average of $549.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.22.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

