Cwm LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

