Cwm LLC Sells 5,449 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

