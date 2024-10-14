Brookstone Capital Management Buys 292 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,847,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $147.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $148.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.