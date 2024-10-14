Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 260,155 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 362,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 314,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.