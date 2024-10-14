Cwm LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.80 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

