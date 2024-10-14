Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 215,742 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,115 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OBDC. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

