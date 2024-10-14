Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,300 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after buying an additional 2,971,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 998,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,718,000 after purchasing an additional 864,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 492,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 376,244 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PHG opened at $32.13 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

