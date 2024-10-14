Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,573,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 698,622 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

