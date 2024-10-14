SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $661,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 156.10%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

