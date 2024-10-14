SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $55.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,580,727.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,367. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

