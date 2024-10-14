SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 897.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.6 %

HHH opened at $76.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

