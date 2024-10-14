Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of BRKR opened at $64.54 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

