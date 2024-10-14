SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 199,057 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $23.69 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

