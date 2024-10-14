SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $167.64 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $176.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.62.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $125,835.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

