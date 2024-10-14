SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 63,386 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

VNOM opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

