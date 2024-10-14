SG Americas Securities LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,088 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $53.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Get Our Latest Report on CRNX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $53,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,664. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,337.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $53,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,664. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,956 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.