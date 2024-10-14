SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $664,000 in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter worth about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $806,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $23,000,088.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,683.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CG Oncology Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ CGON opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. CG Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Stories

