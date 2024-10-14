SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 25,837 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $18.44 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.