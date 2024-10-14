76,822 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,822 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $729.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

