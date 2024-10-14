SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,395 Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Stock Performance

Lineage stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is currently -11.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LINE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Lineage Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

