SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,742 Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Separately, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Astrana Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

